Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter Talk At Met Gala 2 Years After Joshua Bassett Drama

Olivia Rodrigo is having a moment, and apparently, she’s getting a fresh new start, too. The Sour singer, 19, was seen chatting it up with Sabrina Carpenter, 22, at the Met Ball on May 2 in a photo posted to Twitter–just shy of two years after the infamous Joshua Bassett drama between the girls. The photo shows Rodrigo looking gorgeous in her sparkling purple butterfly-embellished gown, leaning in to talk to Sabrina, who is only seen from behind. With her back turned to the camera, her long blonde hair is visible falling down her back and over her two-piece gold ensemble.

More About Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Sebastian Stan is also seen in the photo mugging directly for the camera in his already iconic hot pink suit, and Kris Jenner is also visible in the background of the very busy photo. For the uninitiated, Olivia and Joshua co-starred in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini and Ricky. But somewhere along the line, Sabrina became involved and rumors of a love triangle between the three began to emerge.

Chatter intensified with the release of Olivia’s “Driver’s License,” which was said to contain references to Joshua and Sabrina — but the flames were fanned even more by the emotional lyrics in Joshua’s intensely personal “Only a Matter of Time.” “Time to tell the world that you’ve been lying on my name / Doing what you want and think you’re gonna get away / Well, I’ll leave it up to faith for now,” the lyrics read. “But it’s only a matter of time / An eye for an eye you’ll go blind / When did you stop being kind? / You twisted your words like a knife / Well I’m sure that your hurting inside / But why would you make your pain minе? / You’re making me pay me for your crimеs / Well darling I’ll be fine.”

View Related Gallery Olivia Rodrigo's Hottest Photos: See The 'Drivers License' Singer's Best Looks Almost from the moment she entered the scene, Olivia Rodrigo was a style icon. The 'Driver's License' singer is known for her girly, fun fashion, which often takes tips from 90s trends. On the red carpet, Olivia always comes to play, rocking sparkling gowns an Here, the stunning songstress is seen at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12. Want to see more photos of Olivia Rodrigo and her hottest looks? See our fashion expert's top choices here. Olivia Rodrigo Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

The incident remains shrouded in mystery, as none of the three has ever confirmed it happened, nor have Joshua and Sabrina ever addressed their supposed relationship. It was all apparently water under the bridge though, as Olivia and Sabrina seemed to be relaxed in each other’s company at the fashion industry’s biggest event.