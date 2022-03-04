Barry Keoghan: Meet The Actor In ‘The Batman’ Who Is Playing The Iconic [Spoiler]

Barry Keoghan is the guy everyone is talking about. Barry had a brief cameo in ‘The Batman,’ and his role is none other than Batman’s biggest villain. Here’s what you need to know about Barry.

Barry Keoghan is on a roll. The 29-year-old ended 2021 as a beloved superhero, and now he’s starting off 2022 as an iconic villain. Barry makes a brief appearance in The Batman, and his scene teases his hopeful return as Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime.

So, who is Barry Keoghan? He’s been a rising star for years with roles in Dunkirk, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, and more. From his key scene in The Batman to his past in Ireland, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Barry.

1. Barry is the new Joker.

Barry shows up in The Batman towards the end of the film in a short but memorable scene. He’s credited as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” in the cast listing, but it’s clear that he’s playing The Joker. In the scene, Barry begins talking with Riddler after he’s thrown in Arkham. “One day you’re on top, the next day you’re a clown,” Barry says. You never get a full glimpse of his face, but you do see that it’s scarred. The scene ends with Barry laughing Joker-style with Riddler joining in.

Director Matt Reeves confirmed that Barry is a “proto-Joker” in his recent interview with IGN. He added that all the characters are “in their infancy” and “we have a Joker who’s not yet The Joker.” If there’s a sequel, it looks like this scene was a set-up for Joker vs. Batman.

2. Barry is from Ireland.

Barry grew up in Summerhill, Dublin, Ireland. He spent years in foster homes along with his brother. His mother was a heroin addict who died when he was 12. Between the ages of 5 and 12, Barry went to 13 foster homes.

“I remember it, it wasn’t nice,” the actor told Dion Fanning. “It’s not ever nice, kids being taken from their parents. We were brought…there was an office in Mountjoy Square and you’d go and wait there. I remember a little toy section down the back and a little play area.”

3. Barry is in a relationship.

Barry is currently dating Alyson Sandro. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Eternals premiere in October 2021. He recently posted a sweet Instagram photo with Alyson and wrote, “M’lady yer beautiful.”

4. Barry is also part of the Marvel universe.

Barry is one of the few people in Hollywood who are part of both the DC Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Irish actor plays superhero Druig in Eternals. The movie was released in 2021. The ending credits confirmed there will be an Eternals sequel, but just like with The Batman, there’s been no update about a sequel.

5. Barry is a boxer.

Barry is an amateur boxer. During an interview with Off the Ball, the actor said he likes to do “as much boxing as I can.” He incorporated his love of boxing into his Eternals workout routine. He noted that it’s not just important “to look good but to feel good mentally.”