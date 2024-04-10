 Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Rocky Thirteen Barker – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Baby Rocky Thirteen Barker in Turks and Caicos Photo

While enjoying the sunshine in Turks and Caicos, Kourtney snapped a candid photo of her baby boy and shared it with fans.

April 10, 2024 9:39AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a glimpse of her baby boy with fans! The 44-year-old snapped a photo of Rocky Thirteen Barker — whom she shares with husband Travis Barker — while enjoying a family vacay to Turks and Caicos over the weekend, and she shared it to Instagram on Tuesday, April 9.

The carousel post consisted of multiple snapshots, including stunning landscape images. In one of the slides, Rocky’s small foot was seen sitting on his mommy’s lap above a pool of water.

Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis’ son in November 2023. Her pregnancy journey began in June of that year when she announced at a Blink-182 concert that she was expecting her and the drummer’s first child together. Many online users pointed to the risks that come with a woman giving birth in her 40s. However, the Kardashians star opened up about her previous infertility journey and subsequent pregnancy with Vanity Fair Italia.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” Kourtney said. “I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.”

Later that year, the Lemme founder was suddenly hospitalized for an emergency fetal surgery. Neither Kourtney nor Travis, 48, has publicly revealed what the complication was. However, she penned a heartfelt note to Instagram at the time, thanking her doctors for “saving” her child’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in her caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

In addition to Rocky Thirteen, Kourtney is a mother to daughter Penelope and sons Reign and Mason with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he shares kids Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

