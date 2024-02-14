Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Baby Rocky Was Conceived ‘One Year Ago’ on Valentine’s Trip

Love was definitely in the air on Valentine’s Day last year for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The spouses recently revealed that their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was “made” on the day that celebrates love.

Kourtney, 44, shared a gallery of photos to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, in honor of the day. The pictures were taken during what appeared to be a romantic getaway between her and the Blink-182 drummer, 48. The lovebirds had a snowy scenery to look at from their rental home, and they even had a heated pool to enjoy the outdoor views. Other snaps displayed the cozy fireplace they kept warm with as they watched the snow fall outside. Kourtney captioned the post, “One year ago today.”

“We made baby Rocky,” Travis commented on his wife’s post.

The Kardashians star gave birth to her first child with Travis in November 2023. In addition to Rocky, Kourtney also shares kids Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with her ex Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares his kids, Alabama and Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s pregnancy journey was anything but easy. The Lemme founder was open about her desire to conceive a child with Travis, going down the IVF route, then eventually choosing the natural method. Due to her age, many were critical of Kourtney’s attempt to get pregnant. She made sure to silence the naysayers during her October 2023 interview with Vanity Fair Italia.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she pointed out. “I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.”

Toward the end of 2023, though, Kourtney was rushed to the hospital and underwent an emergency fetal surgery. She and Travis have not publicly explained what happened, but she broke her silence on the frightening ordeal at the time.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post alongside a photo of her and Travis holding hands. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued in her statement, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”