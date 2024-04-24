Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Bikini After Clapping Back at Fans Over Kim’s Swimsuit Sister Photo

Kourtney Kardashian kicked off her 45th year with some well-deserved rest and relaxation on the beach! The reality star shared a set of photos from her birthday festivities, kicking things off by sharing a photo of herself in a colorful bikini as she relaxed on a beach while making a kissing face. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the new photos. “45 trips around the sun,” she wrote in the caption.

The other photos that Kourtney included were her lounging on a dock, while wearing a red Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt, her looking up at her husband Travis Barker as they watched fireworks, and a closer shot of them cuddling up together while the drummer was holding their son Rocky. Some of the other photos that Kourt included were shots of the beach, the pool that they were vacationing by, a house, and some balloons to commemorate her 45th birthday.

The newest bikini photo comes just days after Kourtney clapped back at a fan who left a negative comment on a photo that her sister Kim Kardashian posted to celebrate her sister’s birthday on Instagram. The commenter wrote that they didn’t think the Lemme founder would like the photo, but Kourtney shut it down. “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” she wrote.

Besides the response to fans, Kourtney had also wrote another comment sharing how much she loved the photo of herself partying with Kim and their other sister Khloé Kardashian. “I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think [about] it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed [sic],” she wrote.