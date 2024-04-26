King Charles III Seemingly Shuts Down ‘Funeral’ Rumors by Sharing Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III subtly shut down a baseless rumor about funeral arrangements. Hours after a report emerged about the king’s health, the 75-year-old monarch announced his return to public engagements amid his cancer battle.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” a statement read on Charles’ Instagram account on Friday, April 26. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

The announcement pointed out that the upcoming visit to cancer patients “will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

“In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government,” the royal added in the statement. “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

The royal’s update was posted just hours after Daily Beast reported that Charles’ health was “not good” and that the palace was making updates to his funeral arrangements.

“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” the report read, before adding that Charles “is determined to beat [the cancer], and they are throwing everything at it.”

The report added, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”

Last month, a false report by a Russian state-run TASS news agency came out, claiming that Charles had “unexpectedly” died. Buckingham Palace promptly responded on March 18 by noting, “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business.”

In January, Charles underwent a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. He was then diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement in February.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s public statement read at the time. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”