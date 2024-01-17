King Charles’ Health: Everything to Know About His Prostate Surgery & More

 King Charles’ Health: Enlarged Prostate Surgery & More Updates – Hollywood Life

King Charles III will undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate. Here's the latest updates on the British monarch's health.

January 17, 2024 1:34PM EST
King Charles
King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during President Biden's visit to the UK. King Charles III meets with US President Joe Biden, Windsor Castle, UK - 10 Jul 2023
Image Credit: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

King Charles III is decently healthy at the age of 75. However, Buckingham Palace announced on January 17 that the British monarch will be undergoing a “corrective procedure” after seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. King Charles’ health has been at the upmost importance for the Palace since he became king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who lived to the age of 96.

Here’s everything you need to know about King Charles III’s health.

King Charles III Is Getting Treated for an Enlarged Prostate

Buckingham Palace released a statement on January 17 announcing that King Charles was going to be hospitalized for an upcoming surgery.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

News of King Charles’ surgery broke the same day that Kensington Palace announced that his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was hospitalized for a “planned abdominal surgery.” The Palace confirmed that Kate’s surgery was successful and she was recovering.

King Charles
King Charles III (Photo: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock)

What Is An Enlarged Prostate?

An enlarged prostate, called Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), can cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition becomes more common with age, especially in men over 50. Treatments include medicines, surgery and other procedures.

How Is King Charles III’s Health Today?

It’s unclear if The Palace will release an update on King Charles’ health after he goes into the hospital for surgery. Since an enlarged prostate is not a life-threatening condition, King Charles is expected to make a full recovery after his surgery and resume his duties as leader of the U.K. and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III’s Past Health Issues

King Charles has dealt with minimal health issues in his lifetime. Back in 2003, when he was still Prince Charles, he hurt his hernia laying hedges in the gardens at one of his estates and underwent a “fairly routine operation,” according to the BBC. In 2008, he had a “minor and routine” procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth from his face, according to the Associated Press.

King Charles has also had COVID-19 twice. He first tested positive for the virus in March 2020 as the worldwide pandemic began. At the time, his spokesperson told PEOPLE that Charles was in “good spirits” and continued working at home amid “mild symptoms.” He tested positive for the virus a second time in February 2022. Clarence House said in a statement that he was “self-isolating” until he was free to resume his royal duties.

