King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer After Undergoing Procedure for Enlarged Prostate

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. Buckingham Palace broke the news about the 75-year-old monarch’s health in a statement on Monday, February 5.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement began. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis comes after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate in January. Buckingham Palace released a statement on January 17 announcing that Charles was going to be hospitalized for the surgery. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on January 29 that Charles was discharged from the hospital that day and was beginning “a period of private recuperation. The Royal Family’s Instagram account released a statement as well and said that Charles was “delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.” Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, 76, visited him at the hospital and was by his side when he was discharged.

Before Charles left the hospital to go home, a palace insider opened up about why the father-of-two decided to be candid about the health issues and disclose exactly what was going on. “It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst,” the source told PEOPLE for a January 25 report.

Charles’ prostate health issues were revealed publicly the same day that Kensington Palace announced that his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, was hospitalized for a “planned abdominal surgery.” The Palace later confirmed that Kate’s surgery was successful and she was recovering.