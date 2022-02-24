Prince Charles Grandchildren: Meet His 5 Grandkids, From George To Lilibet

The Prince of Wales is a grandpa to five beautiful children between his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Find out more about his grandkids here!

Prince Charles, 73, is first in the line of succession for the British throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth, 95, passes away. After Charles, he’ll eventually be succeeded by his son Prince William, 39. Someday, Charles’ eldest grandson Prince George, 8, will eventually take the throne. The Prince of Wales has been with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, for 17 years, and while they have no children together, Charles had two sons from his first marriage to Princess Diana. Both William and his younger son Prince Harry, 37, have given Charles five grandkids. Find out more about all of his grandkids here!

Prince George of Cambridge

Prince Charles and his first wife Princess Diana had their son Prince William in June 1982. After the tragic death of Diana, William kindled a romance with his college sweetheart Kate Middleton, and the pair got married in 2011. Two years later, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to their son Prince George, 8. George is currently third in the line of succession behind his dad, and he’ll one day be king!

Prince Charles is clearly fond of his eldest grandson! He showed off a garden that he named after George in an October 2021 interview with the BBC, where he spoke about how important of an issue climate change is to him. “All these young feel nothing is ever happening, so of course, they’re going to get frustrated. I totally understand,” he said. He also spoke about his grandson in the COP26: In Your Hands documentary. “I am old enough to have a grandson,” he said in the special, via People. “Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world.”

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, in May 2015, making Prince Charles a grandfather for the second time. Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession behind her big brother, but that will change if George has kids of his own by the time he takes the thrown. Charlotte was named for both her dad’s parents (plus her great-grandmother), with her full-name being Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Her first name is the feminine form of her grandfather’s name, and then her middle names are clearly references to the Queen and William’s late mother, per BBC.

Prince Charles is clearly a doting grandfather to Princess Charlotte, and besides their namesakes being similar, the royals even have very similar interests. Charles opened up about how he and Charlotte are both incredibly passionate about their love of ballet in a 2018 interview with BBC Radio 3, per MyLondon.

Prince Louis of Cambridge

The youngest of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children arrived in April 2018 with Prince Louis. Prince Louis is fifth in the line of succession, but his position will change if his older siblings have kids of their own. As a grandfather, it seems like Charles absolutely adores all of his grandkids. When Louis celebrated his second birthday in April 2020, Clarence House shared a sweet photo that Kate took of her father-in-law giving Louis a big hug on Instagram. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” the caption with the photo said. “The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.”

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Charles’ younger son Prince Harry married his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, in 2018, and the pair welcomed their older son Archie, 2, in May 2019. Master Archie is seventh in the line of succession, behind his cousins and dad! A royal source revealed that Archie sweetly calls his grandfather “Pa,” according to The Scottish Sun. Harry also occasionally refers to his dad as “Pa,” as shown in a birthday Instagram post in November 2019. When Archie turned two, Charles sent his grandson a public birthday message, along with a photo of him standing alongside his son, holding Archie. “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today,” he wrote simply.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Charles’ youngest grandchild Lilibet, 8 months, was born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June 2021. When the youngest was born, Clarence House sent her mom and dad a sweet message celebrating her birth. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana,” the prince’s office wrote in an Instagram post along side a photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie. “Wishing them all well at this time.”

Unfortunately, the prince had yet to meet his youngest granddaughter as of September 2021. Their introduction was likely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and royal expert Nick Bullen revealed how it must have been hard for Charles in an interview with Us Weekly. “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter,” he said. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”