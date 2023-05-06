Prince Louis, 5, Sweetly Holds Hands With Princess Charlotte, 8, During King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince Louis has quite the personality, that’s for sure! Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child looked so cute during King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. Just before heading into Westminster Abbey, the 5-year-old was spotted waving to onlookers while inside his car. He then held hands with Princess Charlotte as they walked into the coronation service with the rest of the Royal Family to watch King Charles III be officially crowned. See the precious photo here.

Prince Louis waves as he waits for grandfather King Charles III to arrive at Westminster Abbey for #Coronation. https://t.co/NrIsi8MsHw pic.twitter.com/lbojGHYnCR — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis walked side-by-side with Princess Charlotte as they entered Westminster Abbey. Prince Louis was dressed in an all-navy outfit, while Princess Charlotte looked beautiful in a white outfit and wore a gorgeous headpiece. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte walked behind their parents into the coronation service.

The 5-year-old and his siblings were spotted at coronation rehearsal in the days before the royal event. At a pre-coronation event, Kate admitted that she was hoping little Louis would behave. “Yeah, I hope so. You never quite know with kids,” she told ABC News.

The young royal got the reputation of being a little rascal after he adorably misbehaved at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee event in June 2022. After he did not attend his great-grandmother’s funeral, many wondered if he would even attend his grandfather’s coronation. Well, Prince Louis is a big boy now and can hang with his siblings!

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand-painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.