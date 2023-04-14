King Charles Is ‘Disappointed’ Meghan Markle Won’t Be At His Coronation: Report

King Charles III reportedly made it known that he is upset his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, won’t be attending his coronation. A few days after it was confirmed that Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, will be there in person on May 6 while she stays in California with their two children, Charles said he had hoped things would have turned out differently, per Us Weekly. “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance,” the outlet’s source claimed.

The new monarch was reportedly looking to repair the relationship between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes following their falling out. As fans know, there has been royal family strife ever since Harry and Meghan dropped their royal duties, made scandalous claims against Buckingham Palace and jetted off to California. “Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” the insider explained.

Despite Harry’s missing plus-one, another source told the outlet that Charles is pleased his youngest child will be there to witness him taking over the British throne. “King Charles is sad Meghan can not attend but is thrilled Harry will be in attendance,” the second insider said.

Harry’s attendance was confirmed on April 2 with a statement from Buckingham Palace. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” said the royal decree. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The Duke of Sussexx’ reserved seat comes after it was confirmed his brother, Prince William, will be attending with his entire family. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will join their father and mother, Kate Middleton, in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla during the official ceremony, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, Meghan was recently hit with backlash over her coronation-pass from Meghan McCain! The former talk show host accused Meghan of “chickening out” with the move. “There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan,” McCain wrote in Daily Mail op-ed. “Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it.”