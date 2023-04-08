King Charles’ Siblings: Meet The Royal’s Three Brothers & Sisters

King Charles III is the current reigning British monarch & the eldest of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s children.

The late queen welcomed four kids during her lifetime.

Her son, Charles, will be officially coronated at the Coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023.

The Royal Family includes many known names and faces, as they are the most known public figures of the United Kingdom. During her long life, the late Queen Elizabeth II welcomed four children with her late husband, Prince Philip. Her eldest son, King Charles III ascended to the throne on Sept. 10, 2022, two days after his mother’s death. Now, he and his family are prepping for his official Coronation ceremony set to be held on May 6, 2023. Not only will he be crowned that day, but his wife, Queen Camilla, will also be crowned.

Buckingham Palace also released an official new portrait of the couple on Apr. 4, 2023, along with the event’s official invitation to prepare for the milestone moment. “As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort, taken last month in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, has been released,” the Instagram and Twitter posts read. Ahead of the May 6 event, below is a closer look at the king’s three siblings, from oldest to youngest!

Princess Anne, 72

Charles only has one sister, Princess Anne, 72, who was born on August 15, 1950. Her official title, per the royal website, is The Princess Royal. She has been the president of Save the Children UK since 1970 and boasts an impressive equestrian career. She began working for the public at the age of 18 and has since continued her work well into her 70s. Anne is involved in “over 300 charities” in the UK and across the globe. The impressive woman is currently in 16th place in the line of succession.

Anne has been married twice in her life, first to equestrian Mark Phillips, who she divorced in 1992, and secondly to Navy officer Timothy Laurence. The 72-year-old married her current husband the same year she and Mark divorced. Although she’s been married to Timothy for over three decades, they do not have any children together. She welcomed her only two kids: Zara Tindall, 41, and Peter Phillips, 45, with Mark.

Prince Andrew, 63

The late queen’s second to oldest child is her son, Prince Andrew, 63. Andrew has been the face of much controversy in recent years, as Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault in Dec. 2019. His mother even stripped him of his royal patronages and military affiliations on Jan. 13, 2022, as a result of the scandal. He is also known as the Duke of York, however, he no longer carries any public duties, per the royal website.

He was previously married to author Sarah, Duchess of York, from 1986 until their divorce in 1996. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters: Princesses Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, while Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Prince Edward, 59

Last, but not least, is Elizabeth and Philip’s son, Prince Edward, 59, who was born on March 10, 1964. As of Mar. 10, 2023, King Charles made his youngest brother the new Duke of Edinburgh, a title previously held by their late father. His wife, Sophie, 58, was also named the new Duchess of Edinburgh, a title previously held by the late queen herself.

“His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday,” Buckingham Palace said in a press release. “The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime. The Dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952.”

During Edward’s 24-year marriage to Sophie, the couple welcomed only one daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and later welcomed a son, James, Viscount Severn, 15.