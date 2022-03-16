Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth II ‘Deeply Hurt’ That ‘3 Out Of 4’ Of Her Kids Got Divorced — Report

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t enjoy talking about her kids’ divorces but when she does, she makes sure it’s known that she’s disappointed by it, as evidenced in the new royal family biography.

Even the Queen of England has her own insecurities. Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly vented about her disappointment over her childrens’ divorces. Talking about the subject matter was hard for her, according to the new biography about the royal family. “Outwardly stoical, as ever, the Queen was finding the divorce talks deeply upsetting,” Robert Hardman wrote in his book, “Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II,” (via People.) “Another former member of the Household recalls that, every now and then, there would be a glimpse of her despair.”

While the Queen hasn’t let her emotions come forward often, there were moments where some of her staffers saw just how much her childrens’ divorces upset her. “I said, ‘Ma’am, it seems to be happening everywhere. This is almost common practice,’” the former staffer recalled, adding, “But she just said, ‘Three out of four!’ in sheer sadness and exasperation. One shouldn’t underestimate the pain she’s been through.”

She’s not wrong from a factual standpoint. Three of her four children have gotten divorced. Prince Charles infamously divorced Princess Diana just before her tragic death and went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson famously got divorced in 1996, just four years after they got married. Her only daughter Princess Anne also got divorced from Captain Mark Phillips and eventually got remarried to Sir Timothy Laurence. Prince Edward is Queen Elizabeth’s only child who hasn’t been divorced and is currently married to Sophie, Countess of Essex.

While Queen Elizabeth is vocal about her insecurities, she definitely made it known that she wasn’t pleased about her first son Charles’ infidelity and divorce. The Queen was initially disdainful toward Camilla, especially when she and Charles wed against her will. However, the Queen has since had a change of heart. She recently decreed that in the event of her passing, Camilla would become Queen Consort rather than Princess Consort.

“I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” the Queen wrote in an official statement. Prince Charles was certainly grateful for the Queen’s decision and responded that they felt “deeply honored” by her decision.