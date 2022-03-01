News

Queen Elizabeth Seen For The 1st Time Since Death Rumors In Virtual Meetings From Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth
Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12800588a) Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Portrait, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 02 Feb 2022
Princess Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II
PRINCESS ELIZABETH, NOW QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LEARNING TO DRIVE AT THE MILITARY POLICE CENTRE. PICTURES FROM THE PHOTO ALBUM BELONGING TO VIOLET WELLESLEY - 1945 PRINCESS ELIZABETH BEING TAUGHT TO DRIVE BY VIOLET WELLESLEY, MILITARY POLICE TRAINING CENTRE, CAMBERLEY, SURREY, BRITAIN
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (553817t) Queen Elizabeth II holding the Orb and the Sceptre in the Throne Room at Buckingham palace CORONATION OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT WESTMINSTER ABBEY, LONDON, BRITAIN - JUN 1953 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Her Majesty looked like she was feeling great in her first virtual appearances since testing positive for COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth95, had her first virtual meeting, after rumors of her passing took the Internet by storm, on Tuesday March 1. The English monarch was taking part in some virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors from Andorra and Chad, as revealed in a tweet. The queen video called in to greet the officials at Buckingham Palace, but she looked like she was in good spirits on her computer monitor.

The Royal Family announced the meetings with Carles Jordana Madero of Andorra and Kedella Younous Hamidi of Chad in a tweet. While it was hard to see her outfit through the screen, she sported a green top for the virtual meeting. “Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace,” the announcement read.

The meeting came nearly a week after rumors swirled following a since-deleted report from Hollywood Unlocked, reporting that the Queen had passed away. Despite the report, Buckingham Palace did confirm that the Queen was alive to CNN, and it was further confirmed when it was revealed that Elizabeth had a phone call with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, from her residence at Windsor Castle. Still the news had caused a panic, especially shortly after the Queen had tested positive for COVID. The reports came out just weeks after the Queen had celebrated her 70th ascension on February 6.

Queen Elizabeth took part in her first virtual meetings after her diagnosis with COVID-19. (Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Queen Elizabeth’s Great Grandchildren: See Photos From Prince George to Archie

EMBARGOED TO 2230 BST WEDNESDAY JULY 21, 2021. Copyright: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Mandatory Credit: Photo by The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (12225329a) Prince George's Eighth Birthday portrait - EMBARGOED TO 2230 BST WEDNESDAY JULY 21, 2021. Copyright: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge. Undated handout photo of Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk earlier this month. Photo credit should read: The Duchess of Cambridge. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Prince George's Eighth Birthday portrait, UK...
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019 Britain Duchess of Sussex, Cape Town, South Africa - 25 Sep 2019
MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duchess of Cambridge. This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (11885977a) Princess Charlotte taken by the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend in Norfolk, released ahead of her sixth birthday on Sunday. Princess Charlotte 6th birthday, Norfolk, UK - 01 May 2021 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.

The meetings were also some of the Queen’s first since she tested positive for COVID-19 on February 20. While she recovered from the virus, she took part in “light” duties, and monitored her health. It was also reported that she’s fully-vaccinated and has received a booster shot against the virus. After she’d tested positive, a few virtual engagements were cancelled, per The New York Times. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement at the time. After her COVID diagnosis was revealed, she received an outpouring of well-wishes for her to have a speedy recovery, and now it seems that she’s feeling well enough to meet with foreign officials.

 