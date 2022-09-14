Prince Edward’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lady Louise & James, Viscount Severn

The Royal Family is made up of many people, who are descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-ruling monarch of the United Kingdom was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, from 1947 until his death on April 9, 2021. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, 58, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and is number 13 in the line of succession. But his two kids, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, are also in line to succeed the throne. Get to know the two royal grandchildren below!

Lady Louise

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Lady Louise, 18, was born to her parents on November 8, 2003. She is the only daughter of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57. And despite being the granddaughter of one of the most famous people in the world, Lady Louise lives a very low-key life. Her mother told BBC in 2016 that her daughter did not realize how important her grandma was, when asked about her kids’ awareness on the matter. “Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.’ And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, ‘I don’t understand.'” The mom-of-two continued, “I don’t think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one queen.”

Notably, Lady Louise was one of the adorable flower girls at the famous wedding of William, Prince of Wales, 40, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 40. She is also a student at St Andrews University, where Prince William and Kate Middleton met. Sadly, Lady Louise started her time in college just two days before the tragic passing of her royal grandma, Queen Elizabeth II. The royal young lady is also number 15 in the line of succession.

James, Viscount Severn

Lady Louise’s only sibling is her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was born on December 17, 2007. He is his parents’ only son. When he was born, his father described him as “very cute and very cuddly” to BBC. And at the time, it also took his parents some time to choose their son’s name. Prince Edward told the outlet, “You have to at least get to know the small person who’s just come into the world before you actually try and pick a name.” His full name, which they settled on a few days later, is officially James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor.

James and his sister are cousins to the famous Prince William, Prince Harry, Princesses Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. When he was born, James was eighth in line for the throne, but as his cousins had children of their own, James’ seniority was demoted to 14th in line. James and his sister live at Bagshot Park, a 17th-century estate near Windsor, with both of their parents.