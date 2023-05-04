Princess Anne’s Coronation Role: How The Sister Of King Charles Will Support Him On Big Day

Princess Anne will have a very special part during her brother King Charles’ Coronation on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the big day, the King’s sister, 72, revealed that she does have a very special role to support her brother, 74, during the Coronation. Anne opened up about her feelings about the upcoming Coronation, as well as how the rest of the Royal Family may feel, in an interview with CBC, aired on May 1.

While the princess said she hadn’t asked many questions, she did reveal that she would hold a very special role during the ceremony. “I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick [in Waiting]. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer,” she said. “So that is a role I was asked if I’d like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”

Anne’s joke about the dress is a reference to the fact that she’ll wear a military uniform, belonging to the regiment of the Blues and Royals. The regiment is the second highest regiment of the British army. Anne’s role as the Gold Stick in Waiting is also a very special part, dating back to the mid-1600s, when a courtier was tasked with defending King Henry VIII. The role has since become more ceremonial.

As the Gold Stick In Waiting, Anne will wear her military uniform and will ride behind Charles’ Gold Stage Coach with the ceremonial stick. “The Princess Royal will ride on horseback behind the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace as Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and senior Colonel of all The Household Division Regiments,” the British Army says on its website.

Earlier in the interview, Anne also opened up about how the members of the Royal Family hadn’t thought about a coronation for a very long time. “We’ve been very lucky. My mother was the queen for a very long time, and although you kind of know that this might happen, you don’t really think about it very much, not least of all, because the monarchy is about continuity,” she said.

At other points, the Princess Royal also revealed that she knows that becoming King has been something that her brother has had a very long time to consider, but it has still been something that the rest of the family has had to adjust to. Later, she also shared her thoughts on what her brother will be like as the monarch. “For my brother, this is something he’s been waiting for, and he’s probably spent more time thinking about it. For the rest of us, it’s more a question of, ‘Okay, we have to shift the way we support,'” she explained. “You know what you’re getting, because he’s been practicing for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change. He has committed to his own level of service. That will remain true.”

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests will be US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.