Princess Charlotte, 8, Is Adorable In White Outfit At King Charles’ Coronation

Just days after her 8th birthday, Princess Charlotte made a very public appearance at the coronation for her grandfather, King Charles. Charlotte joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her brothers, Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, at the ceremony for Charles on May 6. Charlotte was adorable at the event. She wore a cute white outfit as she walked into the ceremony next to her younger brother, Louis. Atop her head was a floral crown, which matched the one that her mother, Kate Middleton, was wearing, as well. She had her hair pulled back into a braided bun to complete her look.

Charlotte is always a breath of fresh air during royal events, and often goes viral for her antics. During Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in 2022, the youngster hilariously scolded her younger brother, Louis, when he tried waving to the crowd from the family’s carriage. A video showed Charlotte whacking Louis’ hand down to get him to stop waving.

The eight-year-old certainly is not shy. In July 2022, she appeared in a very public video, where she wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck alongside her father. In August, she attended the Commonwealth Games with her parents, and went viral for the funny faces that she was making in the crowd at the event.

The coronation was a long day for the royal children, as the ceremony lasted for several hours in honor of King Charles. Although Charles took the throne in September 2022, this was the official religious ceremony that formalized his transition from Prince Charles to King Charles. It is the first coronation in quite some time, as Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, led the monarchy for 70 years before her death in September 2022. In the eight months since the Queen’s death, England has been preparing for this momentous occasion.

A few days before the coronation, though, it was all about Charlotte, as she turned eight on May 2. William and Kate released a new portrait of Charlotte for her special day. The photograph was taken by the Princess of Wales herself, and featured the birthday girl wearing a springy white dress. She flashed a huge smile in the image, showing off some of her missing baby teeth that haven’t grown back in yet, as well.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.