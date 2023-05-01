Princess Charlotte Glows In White Dress For New 8th Birthday Portrait Taken By Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte was every bit the royal child as she donned a white floral dress to mark her milestone 8th birthday.

May 1, 2023 6:32PM EDT
Princess Charlotte
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On the eve of her eighth birthday, Princess Charlotte sat for a lovely photo taken by her mom Kate Middleton, 40, who once again put her skills to work to capture the moment. In the new birthday pic you can SEE HERE via Instagram, Kate and Prince William‘s only daughter smiled radiantly while sitting a white wicker chair. She wore her light brown hair down and straight around her shoulders, and wore a pretty white sleeveless dress with pastel flowers and a broad ruffle around the collar. “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow,” the proud parents captured the happy May 1 pic, along with birthday cake and red balloon emojis. The photo credit read simply, “The Princess.”

Princess Charlotte arrives for church on Christmas Day, 2022. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Many of the royal couple’s 15 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush over the photo and note the resemblance to her father. “Happiest birthday to the loveliest princess!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Wow she’s growing up so fast. She’s so beautiful and looks a lot like her dad. Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte, hope she will have a wonderful day.” “Sweet girl is so so big (and still her dad’s twin)! Happy birthday Charlotte,” wrote a third.

Others praised Princess Kate for the gorgeous photos of the children she provides on their birthdays each year. “Just perfect mom photographer!!!” wrote one, while another commented, “The princess never lets us down.” “Aww another beautiful picture taken by our Princess of her beautiful daughter! Princess Charlotte is a big girl now,” gushed yet another.

Charlotte is Kate and Prince William’s second child, after Prince George, 9, and before Prince Louis, 4. In a 2020 interview on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, Kate revealed what it is that she loves so much about taking such photos.

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time… but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do,” she said.

