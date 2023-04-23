Prince Louis’ Adorable 5th Birthday Portraits Revealed & He Looks Just Like Big Brother Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales released the sweet new photos just hours before their youngest child's special day.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 23, 2023 11:00AM EDT
View gallery
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Prince Louis’s fifth birthday portrait, taken as he’s pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, The Princess of Wales, at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, Berkshire. UK, on the 23rd April 2023., Picture by Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales/WPA-Pool. 23 Apr 2023 Pictured: Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA972182_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Pageant from the Royal Box on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Prince Louis looks so grown up in his newest public photos! The youngest child of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, turned five years old on Apr. 23 and they took to Instagram to share two new snapshots of the cutie smiling and spending time with his mom. He wore a blue sweater under a blue and white checkered collared shirt, blue shorts, and dark blue socks with black shoes in the photos, as Kate wore a white sweater with dark blue stripes.

Prince Louis
Prince Louis with his mom in his new portrait. (MEGA)

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” the caption for the post, which was released on Apr. 22, read. Once it went public, many people commented and gushed over how adorable Louis looked. Some even compared him to his older brother, Prince George, 9. Others also said he looks a little like his older sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and even his grandfather Prince Philip. “Happy 5th birthday Prince Louis. He’s a perfect mix of Charlotte and George with that naughty glint of mischief that his great grandpapa Philip had,” one follower wrote.

Prince Louis
Another new portrait. (MEGA)

Louis’ birthday photos come just one month after he got attention for appearing in photos that the royals released in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. They appeared to be snapshots from their previous Christmas photoshoot and Louis posed with his brother and sister as well as his mom, who smiled and picked him up, in one of the gems.

As Louis continued to show off how grown up he is in the new photos, it was recently reported that he and his siblings would be attending his grandfather, King Charles III‘s coronation next month. All three of them will ride in a carriage with their parents behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla, according to The Times. Their cousins, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, will not be attending, however, as it’s been reported their mom, Meghan Markle, will be staying in California as their dad, Prince Harry, attends the ceremony alone. Archie’s birthday falls on the same day and the Duchess of Sussex is apparently celebrating at home in the states.

In addition to George, Charlotte, and Louis, Camilla’s grandchildren will also reportedly be attending the coronation. Some of them will also act as the “Pages of Honour,” eight people who will be “prominent figures” in the ceremony. Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, along with Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, are set to be a part of the highly-anticipated event.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad