Prince Louis’ Adorable 5th Birthday Portraits Revealed & He Looks Just Like Big Brother Prince George

Prince Louis looks so grown up in his newest public photos! The youngest child of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, turned five years old on Apr. 23 and they took to Instagram to share two new snapshots of the cutie smiling and spending time with his mom. He wore a blue sweater under a blue and white checkered collared shirt, blue shorts, and dark blue socks with black shoes in the photos, as Kate wore a white sweater with dark blue stripes.

“Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis,” the caption for the post, which was released on Apr. 22, read. Once it went public, many people commented and gushed over how adorable Louis looked. Some even compared him to his older brother, Prince George, 9. Others also said he looks a little like his older sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and even his grandfather Prince Philip. “Happy 5th birthday Prince Louis. He’s a perfect mix of Charlotte and George with that naughty glint of mischief that his great grandpapa Philip had,” one follower wrote.

Louis’ birthday photos come just one month after he got attention for appearing in photos that the royals released in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. They appeared to be snapshots from their previous Christmas photoshoot and Louis posed with his brother and sister as well as his mom, who smiled and picked him up, in one of the gems.

As Louis continued to show off how grown up he is in the new photos, it was recently reported that he and his siblings would be attending his grandfather, King Charles III‘s coronation next month. All three of them will ride in a carriage with their parents behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla, according to The Times. Their cousins, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, will not be attending, however, as it’s been reported their mom, Meghan Markle, will be staying in California as their dad, Prince Harry, attends the ceremony alone. Archie’s birthday falls on the same day and the Duchess of Sussex is apparently celebrating at home in the states.

In addition to George, Charlotte, and Louis, Camilla’s grandchildren will also reportedly be attending the coronation. Some of them will also act as the “Pages of Honour,” eight people who will be “prominent figures” in the ceremony. Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, along with Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, are set to be a part of the highly-anticipated event.