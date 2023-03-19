Princess Charlotte, 7, Is So Grown Up In Mother’s Day Portrait With Kate Middleton, George & Louis

Princess Charlotte, 7, seemed to be as excited as could be, in a new photo with her mom Kate Middleton, 41, and brothers, Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4. The adorable royal also looked so grown up as she posed atop an outside tree with her family, in the snapshot. It was posted to the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account in honor of the Mother’s Day holiday in the U.K.

“Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️,” the caption for the post read. A second photo of Kate smiling and being playful with Louis was also attached. The mother and her daughters and sons were dressed in casual yet stylish outfits that they wore in their 2022 Christmas card photos, which also included Prince William, so they were most likely taken on the same day.

Kate’s outfit included a white button-down top, jeans, and white sneakers. Charlotte wore a denim shorts romper that was lined in red at the end of the sleeves and had red hearts across the upper front. She paired it with blue and white sneakers, while George wore a light blue polo shirt, dark blue jeans, and matching sneakers, and Louis wore a black and white striped short-sleeved shirt, blue shorts, and black and white sneakers.

The Mother’s Day post received a lot of comments once it was published. “Now that’s what you call a family tree,” one user wrote, while another called the photos “beautiful.” A third exclaimed, “Thank you so much for these pictures!” and many more wished Kate a Happy Mother’s Day.

Kate’s Mother’s Day photos come just one day after it was reported that all three of her kids will be at their grandfather King Charles III‘s coronation in May. The brood will join their parents in a carriage behind the King and Queen Consort Camilla during the ceremony, according to The Times. The news made headlines right after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also invited to attend the coronation, but their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not. It’s unclear whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will accept the invitation but if they do, sources also told The Times that the Palace will be “making plans” to have their two children join in on the celebration.