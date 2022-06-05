Kate Middleton Lovingly Brushes Princess Charlotte’s Hair Back At Jubilee Concert: Watch

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible in her white ensemble as she made sure her baby girl got to see all the sights of the Queen's big celebration.

By:
June 5, 2022 11:13AM EDT
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had one of the best mommy/daughter dates ever as they took in the spectacle of the Platinum Jubilee concert together! The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and her lookalike baby girl, 7, enjoyed the sights and sounds of the big day in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch on Saturday, June 4. As they sat next to each other in the stands at Buckingham Palace, Kate made sure Charlotte caught every moment as she brushed her daughter’s hair back for a better view, as seen in the video below.

Although the focus was on the Queen and her incredible reign on the British throne, it was hard not to make Kate the center of attention as she stunned in her white ensemble. Donning a sophisticated white blazer and matching pleated skirt, the brunette beauty stole the spotlight. With a cross necklace and teardrop silver earrings, Kate kept her look both simple and chic. Charlotte looked like a little fashionista herself, as she wore an adorable red outfit fit for a princess.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince George were a handsome pair at the event as well, sitting next to Kate and Charlotte. The heir to the British throne, 38, and his mini-me son, 8, were matching with their navy suits and white oxfords. The adorable royal family — including the couple’s third child, Prince Louisappeared overjoyed to be watching the celebration from the front row!

Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte watched the Platinum Jubilee together on June4, 2022. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

The fun royal family outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.

 

