Princess Charlotte, 7, Is Adorable As She Makes Funny Faces At Commonwealth Game With Parents

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte had lots of fun with her parents on Aug. 2 in the audience of the Commonwealth Games. Charlotte watched a swim meet in Birmingham, England and provided plenty of entertainment with a wide-range of funny faces. Charlotte’s animated facial expressions were perfectly in line with her mood throughout the match and that made her so relatable.

At times, Charlotte was happy watching the swim meet and her face definitely didn’t hide that. The adorable royal smiled, gasped, and stuck her tongue out while she clapped and cheered from the audience. She even stood up from the chair between her 40-year-old parents and turned to William and give him a big thumbs up!

But Charlotte wasn’t overly thrilled the entire game. At one point, she put on a big frown as she watched something that was disappointing to her happen during the swim meet. Overall, Charlotte was mostly cheerful in the stands. She looked so cute in a black and white striped dress with a white collar and had her hair styled in side braids.

Charlotte isn’t the only young member of the royal family who has been super animated at public events. Her little brother Prince Louis, 4, made funny faces at Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June. He joked around with Kate and even covered her mouth at one point, as the doting mother did her best to keep her youngest child’s energy contained.

Prince George, 9, also put on his fair share of goofy faces at Wimbledon in July. He sat between his parents and was focused more on making his own fun rather than watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. William and Kate really have raised three adorable children who all have giant personalities of their own!