Prince George, 8, Makes Goofy Face At Wimbledon With Prince William & Kate Middleton: Photos

Watching a tennis match can be a bit boring for an 8-year-old, so no one can blame Prince George for trying to make his own fun while at Wimbledon. The adorable royal was spotted putting on a few goofy faces next to his mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William at the legendary competition on Sunday, July 10, where Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were battling it out in the men’s singles final.

Prince George was seated between his two parents when all the tomfoolery went down. Although he was dressed like he was ready for business in a cute suit, the heir to the throne was more about making merry. Meanwhile, Kate looked incredible in her polka dot navy dress, while Prince William kept a dapper figure in his grey jacket and dark pants.

It appears Prince George is taking lessons from his little brother, Prince Louis, who caused a little mischief recently at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. While the family was taking in all the extravagant festivities in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch, Prince Louis stuck out his tongue and held up his fingers towards his mum, who hilariously tried to put a stop to his antics immediately.

The youngest of Kate and William’s brood looked to be having quite the splendid time at the bash, as he continued to react with adorable, animated expressions. Prince George and their sister Princess Charlotte sat beside him and tried their best to stay composed. Overall, the royal family appeared quite pleased to be watching the soiree from the front row!

The fun outing marked Queen Elizabeth’s final celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old matriarch celebrated the official date with a weekend of festivities, including Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. In May, the Queen kicked off the special party early with family, friends and fans at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle.

