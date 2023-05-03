Prince Louis, 5, Confirmed To Attend Grandfather King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Louis will be in attendance at King Charles‘ Coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. The youngest member of Prince William’s brood was confirmed to attend, when he was seen at the dress rehearsal for the ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, according to Page Six. The 5-year-old was seen in a car next to his dad, 40, as he attended the rehearsal at Westminster Abbey. The rehearsal was also attended by Louis’ mom Kate Middleton, 41, as well as his older brother Prince George, 9, and sister Princess Charlotte, 8.

Prince Louis’ confirmation on the guest list comes after a number of other members of the Royal family have been reported as guests, including Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank. It’s also been confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the ceremony.

Prince Louis was noticeably absent during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. While it was never explained why the youngster was not brought to the service, it was reported that it was “likely because he’s too young for the solemn, day-long occasion,” according to People. Following the monarch’s passing, Kate did reveal what Louis said when he learned that his great-grandmother had passed. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,'” she revealed according to a tweet from Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah.

While Louis was not at his great-grandmother’s funeral, he did attend her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. During the festivities, he drew much attention to himself, as he was seen making funny faces and gestures with his hands, even prompting his sister to slap his hand. Kate was also seen trying to get him to stop making faces during the ceremony.

After the Jubilee, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an Instagram post commemorating what a fantastic celebration it was for the Queen, and they did make a small joke about Louis’ silly antics. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember,” they wrote. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”