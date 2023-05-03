Prince Louis, 5, Confirmed To Attend Grandfather King Charles’ Coronation

Prince William's youngest child was seen attending rehearsals with his dad for the coronation ceremony for King Charles on May 6.

Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
Prince Louis’s fifth birthday portrait, taken as he’s pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, The Princess of Wales, at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, Berkshire. UK, on the 23rd April 2023., Picture by Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales/WPA-Pool. 23 Apr 2023 Pictured: Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA972182_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The Prince of Wales and Catherine, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis lare greeted by David Connor, The Dean of Windsor after the Easter Morning Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this morning British Royal Family, Easter Morning Service, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 09 Apr 2023
Prince Louis will be in attendance at King Charles‘ Coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6. The youngest member of Prince William’s brood was confirmed to attend, when he was seen at the dress rehearsal for the ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, according to Page SixThe 5-year-old was seen in a car next to his dad, 40, as he attended the rehearsal at Westminster Abbey. The rehearsal was also attended by Louis’ mom Kate Middleton41, as well as his older brother Prince George9, and sister Princess Charlotte8.

Prince Louis’ confirmation on the guest list comes after a number of other members of the Royal family have been reported as guests, including Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank. It’s also been confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the ceremony. 

Prince Louis holds his mom’s hand as he attends an Easter service. (Shutterstock)

Prince Louis was noticeably absent during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. While it was never explained why the youngster was not brought to the service, it was reported that it was “likely because he’s too young for the solemn, day-long occasion,” according to PeopleFollowing the monarch’s passing, Kate did reveal what Louis said when he learned that his great-grandmother had passed. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,'” she revealed according to a tweet from Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah.

While Louis was not at his great-grandmother’s funeral, he did attend her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. During the festivities, he drew much attention to himself, as he was seen making funny faces and gestures with his hands, even prompting his sister to slap his hand. Kate was also seen trying to get him to stop making faces during the ceremony.

After the Jubilee, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an Instagram post commemorating what a fantastic celebration it was for the Queen, and they did make a small joke about Louis’ silly antics. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember,” they wrote. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”

