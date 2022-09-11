Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince Louis, 4, Reacted To Death Of ‘Great Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.

The heartwarming words were shared by Kate during her walkabout with Prince William to see all the tributes to the Queen that had been shared by well-wishers outside of the Palace. The event was also significant as it marked a reunion of the couple with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.

The invitation was poignant as relations between the families have been strained as of late. After Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States, interactions between the couple and the royal family have been all but non-existent. The Sussexes were already visiting the U.K. for charity events when the Queen passed away, but, as previously reported, there were no plans to visit with William and Kate.

The reunion came just hours after William witnessed the Accession Ceremony, where his father, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed the sovereign. Two days after the death of his mother, the former prince was elevated to the throne in an elaborate, centuries-old ceremony, which took place at St. James Palace and was broadcast live for the first time.

Meanwhile, outside Buckingham Palace, crowds were still gathering to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. Her body will be brought from Balmoral to London, where she will lie in state at Westminster Abbey.