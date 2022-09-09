Kate Middleton Hides Behind Sunglasses In 1st Photo After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.

Kate choose to remain in England with her three children when several members of the royal family, including William, rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth when she passed. Prince Charles, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex also made the trip to Scotland. Prince Harry reportedly arrived at Balmoral Castle after his grandmother had passed. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle reportedly did not join him to Scotland.

News about Queen Elizabeth II’s failing health was reported to the public on the morning of Sept. 8, when it was revealed that she was being kept under medical supervision at the recommendation of doctors. Just hours later, the Royal Family confirmed that she had died. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles, who is now King Charles III, said in a statement.

King Charles announced William and Kate’s new titles during his speech to the public on Sept. 9. He decided that the couple will go by Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince and Princess of Wales. “I am proud to create him, Prince of Wales,” King Charles said about his son, the new heir to the throne. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will—I know—continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” he added.