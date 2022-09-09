King Charles Sends ‘Love’ To Harry & Meghan & Remembers ‘Darling Mama’ In 1st Speech

King Charles III addressed the public on Friday, Sept. 9, one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-reigning British monarch passed away at age 96. For King Charles, 73, it was a chance to both honor Her Majesty and also “express [his] love” for both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Most of all, King Charles paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth. “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear lady. I want simply to say this: ‘Thank you,'” he said to close his address. “Your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

After memorializing his mother, His Majesty turned his attention to his children, giving Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton new titles, including Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, but also another title for the heir apparent. “I am proud to create him, Prince of Wales,” he said. “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will—I know—continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.” Following naming William Prince Of Wales, he offered kind words to his younger son and daughter-in-law. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Megan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

King Charles began his emotional speech by honoring his mother. “Throughout her life, Her Majesty, the Queen, my beloved mother was an inspiration to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example. Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with Destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” he said.

Charles issued a statement on Thursday following Elizabeth’s passing. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he said. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

In June 2022, Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking seventy years on the British throne. Unfortunately, she missed out on some of the festivities due to health issues. She made her first public post-Jubilee appearance in Scotland on June 27, attending the Ceremony of the Keys, the yearly event commemorating the Queen’s return to Scotland. The country would be where the Queen would pass away, dying peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement of Elizabeth’s passing read. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following Elizabeth’s death, “Operation Unicorn,” the formal plans regarding transporting the former head of state’s body, will kick into action. The plans leaked some time ago, according to The Guardian, and they indicated that her coffin would temporarily rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Plans indicated a ceremonial procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to St Giles’ Cathedral. There, a service will be held for Elizabeth, and it’s expected to be attended by the royal family. There will be a 24-hour period of lying at rest, which will be open to the public before the body is flown back to London.

Upon arriving in the British capital, the body will be taken to Buckingham Palace before the big ceremonial procession in the capital. This is planned for “D+5” (D-day plus five days) of the 10-day funeral plans, which will involve the Queen lying in state. With many mourning the loss of Elizabeth II — a fixture for nearly two-thirds of a century — many displays and celebrates are expected in the coming weeks.