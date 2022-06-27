Queen Elizabeth II Resurfaces In Scotland For 1st Public Appearance After Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II had a huge smile on her face as she arrived at the Ceremony of the Keys on Monday, June 27. The event in Edinburgh, Scotland marked the Queen’s first public appearance since her Platinum Jubilee earlier in the month, where she celebrated 75 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth looked energized as she took part in the ceremony.

The Queen sported a light, grayish blue overcoat with a matching hat, which was decorated with flowers. It seemed like she was wearing a floral print dress underneath the jacket, as she attended the yearly event. She also rocked a pair of black shoes. She held a beautiful bouquet of flowers (which matched the ones on her hat) and walked with a cane in one hand and a purse in her other.

Along with the Queen was her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, according to People. The yearly ceremony marks the Queen’s return to Scotland, and she’s given the keys to Edinburgh. It usually takes place early in July. Despite being the Queen’s first public outing in weeks, she has held events at home, including one where her new shorter hairstyle was debuted.

At the beginning of June, Queen Elizabeth marked one of the biggest milestones of her time as a monarch with her Platinum Jubilee. Both the Queen’s family and her subjects across England celebrated her 75th year on the throne with an all-out bash! Even though she did sit out for a number of events due to a few health issues, it was undoubtedly a joyous time for the Royal family, and it was marked with a bunch of special events, including the Queen meeting her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor for the first time. Even though she skipped many events, Queen Elizabeth did make a surprise appearance to wave to everyone from the balcony at Buckingham Palace near the end of the Jubilee.