Prince Charles, Now King, Reacts To Queen Elizabeth’s Death: I Feel ‘Great Sadness’

September 8, 2022 2:16PM EDT
Prince Charles, 73, has paid his respect to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on September 8. Charles released a statement about his mother’s passing under his new title: His Majesty The King. Charles’s statement did not include remarks from his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, who is now Queen Consort.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

His statement continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The Royal Family confirmed in a statement that the Queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon. The post also said that Prince Charles, who instantly becomes King following his mother’s death, and Camilla, who will be named the Queen Consort, “will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Buckingham Palace released a statement, revealing that she was facing some health troubles on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Before her passing, Queen Elizabeth decreed that when Prince Charles became King, Camilla would become Queen Consort rather than Princess Consort. “I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” her statement read.

Prince Charles expressed his gratitude to his mother shortly after she made the announcement. “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” he said in a statement.

While the King’s wife becoming Queen Consort is tradition, there was debate as to whether Camilla should become Princess Consort instead due to Prince Charles’ first wife Princess Diana’s tragic death. On top of that, Prince Charles had cheated on Diana with Camilla, with whom he had an on-and-off affair that lasted for decades. Queen Elizabeth was not accepting of Camilla when they got together and tied the knot following Diana’s death. However, it seems the Queen had a change of heart.

