King Charles III’s Death Report Is False, Buckingham Palace Confirms

King Charles III is alive and well, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, after a Russian state-run TASS news organization falsely reported that he died. A new statement from the palace released on Monday, March 18, read, “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business.”

The original report from the Russian agency read, “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon,” according to the New York Post. It included the seal from Charles’ official U.K. residence. The news came amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old’s health has become a worldwide topic after he underwent corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate in January. Although the palace announced that the king’s procedure was nothing of concern, they later confirmed that a “form of cancer” was discovered.

King Charles is not dead, despite Russian media ‘announcement’ forcing palace to scramble. https://t.co/qAbDQZ6FC1 pic.twitter.com/mMvor5qTQM — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2024

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement read in February. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Later that month, Charles broke his silence about his health in an Instagram statement.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The king’s recent cancer battle was announced amid the public’s concern for another member of the British royal family: Princess Kate. The 42-year-old underwent a “planned abdominal” operation earlier this year but has since been absent from public engagements.

Kensington Palace anticipated the widespread outcry over Kate’s health, according to its statement.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the palace noted. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The palace also confirmed that Kate would not resume her public duties until after Easter, which is on Sunday, March 31.