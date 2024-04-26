 Kim Kardashian Joins Vice President Kamala Harris at White House – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Meets With Vice President Kamala Harris After Saying Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her ‘Very Much’

Days before the White House event, Jimmy Kimmel asked Kim about her rumored falling out with Donald.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 26, 2024 12:13PM EDT
Kim Kardashian and Vice President Kamamla Harris discuss prison reform at the White House in 2024
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the White House as part of her advocacy for criminal justice reform. The 43-year-old media personality joined Madame Vice President Kamala Harris at a roundtable event on Thursday, April 25, where they met with several people who were pardoned for non-violent drug offenses.

“Can’t wait to share all about the second chances event today at the White House,” Kim wrote across a selfie taken on the White House lawn via her Instagram Stories. “Thank you, Madame Vice President.”

At the event, Kamala, 59, was photographed at the head of the roundtable, where she reportedly said, “I’m a big believer in the power of redemption. Is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?”

Kim Kardashian and Madame President Kamala Harris at the White House
Getty Images

According to multiple outlets, the vice president also thanked the American Horror Story: Delicate star for advocating for change in America’s prison system.

“I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances,” Kamala said.

Kim reportedly replied, “I’m just here to help and to spread the word,” before informing the pardoned participants at the meeting that she was “so excited to be here to hear your stories.”

Kim Kardashian at the White House
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Kardashians star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her SKIMS brand, the second season of her AHS performance and her current relationship with Donald Trump.

“I don’t think he likes me very much,” Kim told host Jimmy Kimmel. “But I’m OK. You know, I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, the First Step Act. And so, that’s what I’ll focus on.”

Last year, Donald called Kim an “overrated celebrity” in a social media post despite how the two seemingly developed a solid working relationship in the past. Kim — who has maintained a neutral political stance in the public eye — met with the former host of The Apprentice in 2018 to discuss the steps to prison reform. The First Step Act is considered one of the few bipartisan actions taken during his presidency.

ad