Kim Kardashian Meets With Vice President Kamala Harris After Saying Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her ‘Very Much’

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the White House as part of her advocacy for criminal justice reform. The 43-year-old media personality joined Madame Vice President Kamala Harris at a roundtable event on Thursday, April 25, where they met with several people who were pardoned for non-violent drug offenses.

“Can’t wait to share all about the second chances event today at the White House,” Kim wrote across a selfie taken on the White House lawn via her Instagram Stories. “Thank you, Madame Vice President.”

At the event, Kamala, 59, was photographed at the head of the roundtable, where she reportedly said, “I’m a big believer in the power of redemption. Is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?”

According to multiple outlets, the vice president also thanked the American Horror Story: Delicate star for advocating for change in America’s prison system.

“I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances,” Kamala said.

Kim reportedly replied, “I’m just here to help and to spread the word,” before informing the pardoned participants at the meeting that she was “so excited to be here to hear your stories.”

Earlier this week, the Kardashians star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her SKIMS brand, the second season of her AHS performance and her current relationship with Donald Trump.

“I don’t think he likes me very much,” Kim told host Jimmy Kimmel. “But I’m OK. You know, I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill, the First Step Act. And so, that’s what I’ll focus on.”

Last year, Donald called Kim an “overrated celebrity” in a social media post despite how the two seemingly developed a solid working relationship in the past. Kim — who has maintained a neutral political stance in the public eye — met with the former host of The Apprentice in 2018 to discuss the steps to prison reform. The First Step Act is considered one of the few bipartisan actions taken during his presidency.