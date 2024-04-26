O.J. Simpson’s Official Cause of Death Revealed: How He Died

O.J. Simpson‘s official cause of death has been revealed. In their initial announcement, the late 76-year-old’s children confirmed that he had “succumbed” to a form of cancer but did not disclose what kind.

According to Simpson’s death certificate that was obtained by TMZ on Friday, April 26, Simpson died from prostate cancer. The ex-football star’s estate executor and attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, informed the outlet he received the certificate, confirming the cause of death.

Earlier this month, Simpson’s family announced via social media that he had died.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

In the months leading up to his death, Simpson’s health was deteriorating. However, he maintained that he was in good standing. In February, the former athlete told social media followers he was planning to enjoy watching the Super Bowl and took the time to deny rumors that he was in hospice care.

“Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice,” Simpson claimed in a video he shared to X that month. “I don’t know who put that out there. But whoever put that out there — I guess it’s like the Donald say(s): can’t trust the media! … In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well. So. hey, guys. Take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

In an earlier social media clip, Simpson promised his followers that his “health [was] good.”

“Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good,” Simpson stated in the separate clip, according to multiple outlets. “Obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.”

Following the news of his death, Simpson’s estate and wealth made headlines. Although he was acquitted for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, he was later found liable for both of their deaths in 1997. At the time, he was ordered to pay the families $33.5 million, which reportedly accrued interest over the years.