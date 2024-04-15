O.J. Simpson’s Will Names His Son as Successor & Estate Executor Vows Goldmans Get ‘Zero’ in Payments

Days after O.J. Simpson died, his will has been unveiled. According to multiple outlets, his successor, son Justin Simpson, was named in the legal documents as well as the executor of his estate, lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, who vowed he’d do “everything” to ensure the Godman family gets “zero” from the Simpson estate. Simpson allegedly owes Ron Goldman‘s family millions of dollars since 1997.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” LaVergne said, according to PEOPLE. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

Additionally, The Orenthal Simpson Revocable Living Trust is “administered as set forth herein without litigation or dispute of any kind,” per the outlet, which added that if a beneficiary, heir “or any other person” seeks to “set aside the administration of this Will, have this Will declared null, void or diminish, or to defeat any change any part of the provisions of this will,” that they would then “receive, free of trust, one dollar ($1.00) and no more in lieu of any claimed interest in this will or its assets.”

Last week, an attorney for Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, told the same publication that Simpson “died without penance. He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never, anything, never.”

Furthermore, attorney David Cook alleged that Simpson still “owes on the current status of the judgment” from 1997.

Simpson was charged with the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Although he was infamously acquitted for the murders in 1995, he was found liable for both Brown and Goldman’s deaths in 1997. As a result, he was ordered to pay the Goldman and Brown families $33.5 million. According to Cook, the debt has racked up in interest, equating to over $110 million as of today.

Cook also acknowledged that the judgment was renewed in 2022. Court documents from that year revealed that Simpson reportedly paid the Goldmans $133,000 since 1997.

On April 10, Simpson died following a battle with prostate cancer. His children confirmed the news via X (formerly known as Twitter) the following day.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the Simpson family’s post read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”