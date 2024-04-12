O.J. Simpson Was Allegedly Millions of Dollars in Debt to Ron Goldman’s Family

O.J. Simpson allegedly died millions of dollars in debt to Ron Goldman‘s family. An attorney for Goldman’s family spoke out following the 76-year-old’s death this week and claimed that Simpson’s debt accrued in interest over the past few decades.

“He died without penance,” Goldman’s father’s lawyer, David Cook, told PEOPLE. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never, anything, never.”

The outlet reported that Simpson was ordered to pay Goldman and ex-wife Nicole Brown‘s families $33.5 million after being found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997. Cook alleged that the debt now racks up to $114 million after growing in interest. He also noted that the court judgment had been renewed in 2022.

PEOPLE reported that legal documents from the year of 2022 revealed that Simpson had only paid the Goldman family $133,000 since 1997. Cook added, “He [still] owes on the current status of the judgment.”

The attorney also pointed out that the Goldman family is looking into hiring lawyers in the states of Nevada, Florida and California to figure out where Simpson’s money will be now that he is dead.

“We need to get a lawyer or a number of lawyers who deal with this, very smart people to determine who it is or who it would be, and [start] taking depositions from people and/or finding out who they are and what information we need,” Cook explained to the outlet. “It’s a big deal.”

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

On June 12, 1994, Simpson’s ex-wife, Brown, and her friend Goldman were stabbed to death outside of her home in Los Angeles. Simpson was charged with their murders but was later acquitted following a months-long trial that spanned from 1994 to 1995.

Although Simpson was acquitted, Fred Goldman filed a civil lawsuit against the former athlete in 1997. The jury at the time found that Simpson was responsible for Brown and Ron Goldman’s deaths.

Simpson’s children broke the news of their late father’s death on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Following their announcement, Fred Goldman provided a statement to multiple outlets, noting, “This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that. That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”