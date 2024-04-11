Celebrity Reactions to O.J. Simpson’s Death: Caitlyn Jenner, Marcia Clark, Ron Goldman’s Family & More

The news of O.J. Simpson‘s death has divided many. Several celebrities have shared their reactions to social media or on live TV. Perhaps the most notable name was Caitlyn Jenner, whose ex-wife Kris Jenner was once married to O.J.’s lawyer in the 1990s, Robert Kardashian Sr. While the Kardashian-Jenner family has not reacted to the news yet, below are the most famous stars who’ve responded to O.J.’s death.

Sunny Hostin

O.J. SIMPSON DEAD AT 76: #TheView co-hosts react to the death of the former football star who was acquitted of murder. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7y5kzsdtig — The View (@TheView) April 11, 2024

The news of O.J.’s death broke shortly before The View aired on Thursday, April 11. After Whoopi Goldberg announced it, co-host Sunny Hostin began her statement by asking, “Can I just say, who doesn’t remember the trial of the century?”

“I mean, it was an 11-month-long trial. And the Bronco and I think it’s one of those questions: ‘Where were you at when O.J. was in that Bronco?’” Sunny continued. “I remember I was at Cafe Figueroa on a date with a guy named Paul … I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened. It’s one of the reasons why I became a prosecutor. Because I remember watching Chris Star, and I remember watching Marcia Clark. I remember watching the great, late Johnnie Cochran and just the masterful job that I thought everyone did, and I ended up becoming close to Kim Goldman. And I can tell you that even after … her brother, Ron was killed along with Nicole Simpson. And I remember how palpable even to this day that loss is.”

Sunny concluded by noting, “For me, the tragedy was the injustice: The criminal trial, the fact that he was not found guilty. He was found liable later, civilly.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on the news by saying, “My parents had [the broadcast coverage on O.J.] on wall to wall, it really was. It consumed so much of our public consciousness. I remember that and Princess Diana’s death just, like, ingrained in me. And to me, when some someone like this passes, really my only thought is I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims. They did win the civil suit after the fact because I agree; I think it was a miscarriage of justice. But that doesn’t make up for it. So I hope that it helps them to find some peace.”

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share one brief — yet intense — message: “Good riddance #OJSimpson.”

Ron Goldman’s Father

Ron Goldman was the man who was stabbed and killed along with O.J’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown. Ron’s father, Fred, reacted by telling NBC News, “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Marcia Clark

Marcia Clark was the lead prosecutor in the case against O.J. She shared a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I send my condolences to Mr. Simpson’s family.”