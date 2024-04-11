Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Death With Intense Statement

Caitlyn Jenner had a very brief response to the news that O.J. Simpson had died on Wednesday, April 10. She took to X to share a brief message. It does not seem that she is mourning the death of the former football player, who was also tried for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and found not guilty. The Olympic gold medal winner, 74, kept her message very short on Thursday, April 11.

Shortly after O.J.’s family shared a statement announcing his passing on X (formerly Twitter), Caitlyn took to the social platform to share a short message about the former NFL player. “Good Riddance,” she wrote, and she included the hashtag “#OJSimpson.”

When O.J. was tried for the murders of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman in 1994, one of his lawyers was Robert Kardashian, who was married to Kris Jenner (née Houghton) from 1978 to 1991. At the time, she went by Kris Kardashian. During their marriage, they had four children, who have gone on to fame in their own rites: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. One month after the divorce was finalized, Kris married Caitlyn, who had not yet come out as transgender. They were married from 1991 until 2015, and they had two daughters Kendall and Kylie.

This is not the first time that Caitlyn has spoken out against O.J. In her book The Secrets of My Life, she even claimed that Robert had told her that he believed that the football player was guilty. She claimed the lawyer said, “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” via Grazia. “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” Caitlyn wrote. “I believe [Simpson] got away with two savage murders.”

O.J.’s family shared the news that he’d died at 76 after a battle with prostate cancer. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” they said.