All of O.J. Simpson’s Children Reportedly Visited Him Before His Death

During his final days, O.J. Simpson was surrounded by his family. All of the late ex-football player’s children — including the two he shared with ex-wife Nicole Brown — visited their father before he died earlier this week, according to a new report.

TMZ reported that visitors had to sign NDAs upon seeing the 76-year-old at home and could not bring in their phones. Those who came over included family, friends and medical professionals. The outlet also reported that a doctor checked O.J. days before he died and informed everyone around him that he was dying. Four of his five children in total surrounded him, according to the outlet: Sydney and Justin, whom he shared with Nicole, and Jason and Arnelle, whom he shared with ex Marguerite Whitley. O.J.’s last child with Marguerite, Aaren, died when she was just 1 years old in 1979 after an accidental drowning.

In addition to his inner circle, the outlet reported that “dozens of friends” went to say their goodbyes to O.J.

On Thursday, April 11, O.J.’s adult children announced their late father’s death via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” they wrote in the statement. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

O.J. had been battling prostate cancer. Earlier this year, he reportedly insisted that his health was “good” via a social media post.

“Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good,” O.J. said in a video. “Obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.”

In February, rumors surfaced claiming that he was in hospice care, but the former athlete shut down the reports by sharing a separate social media video.

“Hospice? You talking about hospice?” he asked. “No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there. But whoever put that out there — I guess it’s like the Donald say(s): can’t trust the media! … In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well. So. hey, guys. Take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”