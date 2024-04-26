Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Show Rare PDA at Airport

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, were recently seen at LAX sharing a kiss. The engaged pair are rarely seen out and about together, and the PDA moment was captured as they headed down an escalator on Thursday, April 25, according to a photo published by TMZ. The outlet also reported that Sydney, 26, and Jonathan shared another embrace as they walked away.

Although they’re not usually spotted in public together, the Euphoria actress proudly gushed that Jonathan is the “man of [her] dreams” in March. While delivering her monologue on Saturday Night Live, Sydney shut down romance rumors with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, pointing out that Jonathan served as a producer for the movie and had worked on the set.

“I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true,” she clarified. “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

Nevertheless, since this was her SNL debut, Sydney couldn’t help but poke fun at the false affair rumors between her and Glen, 35. While noting that Jonathan “even came here tonight to support [her],” Sydney asked if the crew could “cut to” show him on camera. However, cameras panned over to Glen, who was sitting in the audience.

“Yeah no, that’s not my fiancé, he’s in my dressing room, and we’ve got a great show for you tonight!” Sydney said, closing out her monologue.

Sydney and Jonathan have been engaged since 2022. It’s still unclear when they plan on tying the knot, but she explained to Entertainment Tonight that her hectic work schedule has impacted the process.

“I am so busy working! I’m a workaholic and I love it, I love it,” the Madame Web star said in December 2023. “I think it’s incredible being able to work with people who you wanna be in business with. It’s amazing having someone who cheers you on and someone who fully just supports what you do.”

As for Sydney’s busy career, the Washington native has starred in back-to-back productions. Her films Anyone But You, Madame Web and Immaculate all came out over the past few months. However, she recently faced criticism from a film producer named Carol Baum, who publicly said, “She’s not pretty, she can’t act.” In response, a rep for Sydney released a statement obtained by several outlets, calling Carol’s statement “sad.”

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful,” the statement read.