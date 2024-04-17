Sydney Sweeney’s Rep Slams Hollywood Producer Carol Baum for Saying ‘She’s Not Pretty, She Can’t Act’

Almost everyone is a fan of Sydney Sweeney — but not Carol Baum. The Father of the Bride producer held nothing back while revealing to an audience at a screening of her film Dead Ringers why she doesn’t “get” the 26-year-old movie icon.

“I don’t get Sydney Sweeney,” Carol began, per Daily Mail. “I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her.”

The USC School of Cinematic Arts instructor went on to call Sydney’s latest film with Glen Powell, Anyone But You, “unwatchable.”

“I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other,” Carol explained. “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ “Nobody had an answer, but then the question was asked, ‘Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?’”

In response, Carol said, “Well, that’s a really good question … that’s a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made.’”

Sydney’s rep responded to Carol’s comments in a statement obtained by The New York Post.

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” Sydney’s rep said. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”

The Euphoria star has become one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors. Shortly after starring in the HBO series, the Washington native went on to star in a slew of films, including her recent action flick Madame Web and the horror movie Immaculate.

One month ago, Sydney made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. During the episode — which aired in March — she referenced one of the most highly publicized topics surrounding her and Glen’s romantic comedy film: rumors that they had an affair while playing on-screen love interests.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true,” she said, before crediting her fiancé Jonathan Davino with producing the funny movie with her. However, to make light of the baseless gossip, Sydney told the cameras to show Jonathan, but they instead cut to Glen sitting in the audience as the crowd laughed.