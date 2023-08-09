Sydney Sweeney Admits She Feels ‘Beat Up’ By Rumors About Romance With Glen Powell: We Have ‘Fun Together’

Sydney Sweeney opened up about rumors that she’s dating fellow actor Glen Powell in a new interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, August 9. The White Lotus actress, 25, admitted that sometimes she feels hurt by rumors about her family and her love life, but she also quickly brushed them off and admitted that she and Glen, 34, are very close.

The actress admitted that sometimes all the rumors surrounding her and her Anyone But You (as well as other speculation about her family’s political views) can sometimes upset her. “Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” she told the outlet. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

While she may feel “beat up” on occasion, Sydney did explain that the romance rumors are all just part of the job when starring in a rom-com. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together,” she said. “We respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

While Anyone But You isn’t expected to hit theaters until December, Sydney and Glen were very open about what a great time they were having filming in Australia in a May interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was such a blast! Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I’ve never laughed so much on a set before,” she said at the time. “I was living my best life. I loved it.”

Back in April, Glen had explained that the Euphoria star really took the lead in making sure everyone working on the film had a good time. “Sydney was like our social chair. We had an activity every weekend that everyone went out and did,” he told ET in April.

Despite speculation about her and Glen, Sydney has been engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino back in 2022. The two are co-producing a project, but when discussing working with him in the new interview, she kept it short and sweet: “I like working with smart individuals.”