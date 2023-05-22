Sydney Sweeney Seen With Engagement Ring For 1st Time In 7 Months While Out With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney, 25, wore her engagement ring in public for the first time in roughly seven months, as she stepped out in Cannes, France with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38. The Euphoria star was pictured wearing the diamond rock on her finger this past weekend when the couple walked out of Hotel Martinez. Sydney’s ring was visible on her left hand which she wrapped around her future husband’s right arm, as she walked out of the elegant hotel with a big smile on her face. The Emmy nominated star wore a plunging white bustier dress with a visible blue bra for her appearance in France.

The last time Sydney wore her engagement ring in public was in October 2022. She didn’t have the ring on when she returned to her Los Angeles home that she shares with Jonathan on April 28. An eyewitness told Daily Mail that she was only home for five minutes and Jonathan did not greet her at the door or walk her back out to her car. Sydney and Jonathan’s engagement was confirmed in March 2022 after the actress was spotted with a large sparkler on her ring finger.

There’s been rumors about the state of the couple’s relationship because of Sydney’s closeness with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, 34. Sydney and Glen really bonded filming their rom-com, and the internet speculated that their relationship had turned romantic. That speculation was only heightened with the news of Glen’s split from his girlfriend Gigi Paris. However, it was revealed that the couple had actually broken up several weeks prior to the intense fanfare.

Sydney and Glen have both said positive things about their time working together since they wrapped filming on their movie. “It was such a blast! Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun,” Sydney told Entertainment Tonight on May 16. “It’s hard to have a bad time in Australia. We did so many activities,” Glen said to ET in April. “Sydney was like our social chair. We had an activity every weekend that everyone went out and did,” the Top Gun: Maverick star added. Sydney and Glen have not addressed the rumors about their relationship.