‘Anyone But You’ Movie: Steamy First Trailer & More Updates About Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s Rom-Com

There’s a rom-com resurgence happening, and two of Hollywood’s biggest stars right now have hopped on that train. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have teamed up for the new movie Anyone But You, and it’s already getting major buzz. The rom-com wrapped filming earlier this year, and now we’ve gotten our hands on the first official teaser trailer.

Sony Pictures released the first photo of Anyone But You on October 12, along with the release date. Just a week later, the teaser trailer dropped. You can feel the sexual tension between Sydney and Glen’s characters in the footage. During an Australian getaway, they try to convince everyone that they’re in love. This adventure is going to be rom-com gold.

Sydney and Glen have already revealed lots of juicy details about their upcoming movie. This rom-com is going to be a fun-filled and sexy roller coaster ride, that’s for sure. From the cast to the release date, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

Anyone But You Cast

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are the stars of Anyone But You. Their character names are Bea and Ben. Additional cast members include Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet, Dermot Mulroney, Michelle Hurd, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Hadley Robinson, GaTa, and more.

Bringing Sydney and Glen together on the big screen is one of the smartest Hollywood moves. Sydney has become one of the most sought-after actresses after her critically acclaimed roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. Glen became the breakout star of summer 2022 playing Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick.

When news of their casting was announced in January 2023, Glen reposted the article on his Instagram and wrote, “So excited for this one…” Sydney did the same thing on her Instagram page and wrote, “See you soon mate ;).”

Anyone But You was written and directed by Will Gluck. The director is best known for directing rom-com hits Easy A and Friends With Benefits.

Anyone But You Release Date

Anyone But You will be released on December 15, 2023. The film will be hitting theaters earlier than expected. Many assumed Anyone But You wouldn’t be released until 2024.

What Is Anyone But You About?

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do – pretend to be a couple.”

The first footage of Anyone But You was seen at CinemaCon during Sony Pictures’ presentation on April 24, but it wasn’t released publicly. The footage was “really raunchy, with plenty of partial nudity seen with its two attractive main stars. It’s got a mean sense of humor as well,” according to Discussing Film.

The footage showed Glen pushing Sydney off a boat by accident after they reenacted the iconic Titanic scene. The movie plays to Glen and Sydney’s “charm and comedic strengths.”

The movie is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play Much Ado About Nothing and follows “two former college enemies who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding years later for their own personal gain, but actually fall in love. This version paints the two as obsessive and not being able to stand each other, yet they keep running back after every sexual encounter.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney gush over filming in Australia together and tease their highly anticipated rom-com #AnyoneButYou at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/aFyzZVcbQt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2023

Glen noted that Anyone But You will push the envelope. “Not only do we go for the hard R, which is really, really fun. Also like, when’s the last time you saw a hard R rom-com that’s big and it’s cinematic? Everybody’s in swimsuits looking good,” Glen told Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon.

Where Did Anyone But You Film?

Anyone But You filmed in Australia. Back in March 2023, Glen was spotted filming a scene for the rom-com where he literally jumps out of a helicopter and runs to kiss Sydney’s character. Afterward, Glen gave Sydney a piggyback ride as they finished filming the scene. They had also been spotted filming beach scenes for the movie.

“We got to literally take over Australia,” Glen told Sony Pictures at CinemaCon. “The tourism board of Australia just gave us carte blanche on anything we wanted.” Sydney added, “We could do anything. It was so much fun.”

Glen added, “There was one day where we literally took over the Sydney Opera House and that was pretty epic. Barack Obama watched us film a scene. That was pretty memorable.

Since the cast and crew filmed on location in Australia, the Anyone But You cast grew close over the course of production. Glen joked to Entertainment Tonight that Sydney was their “social chair” and always planned fun activities for the cast.

Darren posted adorable photos of the cast spending time together Down Under. “WE [heart] SYDNEY. @sydney_sweeney is pretty awesome too. So grateful to be surrounded by such amazing cast mates that I am lucky enough to call friends :)” he captioned the Instagram photos.

Sydney shared similar photos from one of the cast’s excursions in Australia. She wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes things are more fun in the rain.”

Because of Glen and Sydney’s amazing chemistry, the internet went wild with speculation that their relationship had turned romantic. However, it’s purely fan fiction. Sydney is still engaged to her fiance, Jonathan Davino. While news of Glen’s split from girlfriend Gigi Paris was revealed in the midst of the intense fanfare, the couple had broken up several weeks prior.

“Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good.”