Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Share A Laugh At CinemaCon After Filming Steamy Scenes For New Movie

Sydney Sweeney, 25, and Glen Powell, 34, proved their off-screen connection is just as strong as the one they have on-screen when they attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24. The actors shared a laugh on the red carpet as well as on stage after they filmed steamy scenes for their new film in Australia.

For the event, Sydney looked gorgeous in a shiny purple strapless Giorgio Armani jumpsuit with a tight, low-cut bodice and long wide-leg pants. As for Glen, he wore a pair of gray trousers with a fitted gray polo shirt and brown leather shoes.

Not only did the stars look fabulous on the red carpet, but they also showed off their chemistry. They were pictured laughing and smiling from ear to ear on the red carpet and while presenting on stage.

The pair have been busy filming their yet-to-be-named romcom movie in Australia these past few months and while we don’t know much about the project, the photos of them filming have been speaking for themselves. They were pictured stripped down in their bathing suits while filming a scene on a boat when Sydney wore a tiny white and yellow floral bikini while Glen showed off his rock-hard abs in just a purple swimsuit sans shirt.

While we love seeing Sydney and Gwen’s chemistry, Glen has been dating model Gigi Paris since 2020 and Sydney got engaged to Jonathan Davino in March 2022. Gigi even visited Glen on set in Sydney back in March after staying there for two weeks, according to Page Six.