Glen Powell’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Split From Gigi Paris & Past Romances

Glen Powell rose to fame on ‘Scream Queens.’

He reached his pinnacle with a lead role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022.

Glen has enjoyed several high-profile romances during the course of his career.

Glen Powell is clearly entering new heights in his career as an actor. After breaking out in the Fox series Scream Queens, he went on to movie greatness with one of 2022’s biggest box office hits —Top Gun: Maverick. He’s now gearing up for rom com Anyone But You alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

Amid the success, Glen has enjoyed a few high profile romances with a string of leading ladies leading up to his most recent love, Gigi Paris. Here’s our deep dive into Glen Powell’s past relationships and romantic history.

Nina Dobrev

Glen and The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev enjoyed a short-lived romance back in 2017. News of their relationship broke when affectionate pics from a photo booth at pal Julianne Hough‘s lavish Idaho wedding to Brooks Laich surfaced in July of that year. But according to PEOPLE, they’d been dating since January of 2017.

They later attended a Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle‘s party in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards that November, then spent Thanksgiving apart. A source told E! News for a November 30, 2017 report that they were taking some time apart, due to Nina’s busy schedule.

“She’s filming a lot,” one source said at the time, noting that there hadn’t been a definitive breakup. “There hasn’t been an official ‘split’ but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart,” they said. “Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven’t been spending much time together since the end of the summer.” Another insider added that there hadn’t been major fights leading up to the break, and noted that Glen is a “very easy-going dude.”

Nina and her current love, Shaun White, ironically made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of Glen’s biggest film to date, Top Gun: Maverick in May of 2022.

Renee Bargh

In November of 2018, Us Weekly reported that Glen had begun dating Extra TV host Renee Bargh. An insider reportedly told the outlet at the time that they’d been dating for six months and that “Renee has been staying at Glen’s place.” They reportedly partied on Nov 9 of that year at an 80s themed birthday bash at L.A.’s famed Casamigos. Once again, ex Nina made an appearance at the shindig.

Little is known about the interim, but in November of 2019, Renee confirmed in a Daily Mail interview that they were no longer an item. “I am currently single,” she told the outlet.

Gigi Paris

It’s unclear when the gorgeous model and actor began dating, but by January of 2020, it was pretty clear they were an item, as they were seen on vacation together in Punta Mita, Mexico, according to PopSugar. Paris and Glen confirmed the whole thing the following Valentine’s Day in 2021, sharing a sweet Instagram post to his account. Alongside a pic of the couple on dirt bikes, Glen wrote, “My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y’all!” Gigi shared an “almost kiss” pic via her own Instagram account the same day. “Here’s to you,” she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

They made official appearances together at Coachella in 2022, as well as the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Sadly, in April 2023, rumors of trouble in paradise emerged for the couple, and on April 26, Gigi seemingly confirmed she and Glen split with an Instagram message about “knowing your worth”.