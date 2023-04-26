Glen Powell’s Girlfriend Gigi Paris Seemingly Confirms Split: ‘Know Your Worth’

Glen Powell ‘s girlfriend of three years, model Gigi Paris, has seemingly confirmed a split from the Top Gun: Maverick actor amid rumors of trouble in paradise. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 26 with a video post showing her walking in New York City with a smile on her face and rocking a chic black crop top and skirt combo with an oversized black jacket. She accessorized with black platform boots and a matching handbag. “Know your worth & onto the next,” she captioned the video clip.

Glen previously dated The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Extra TV reporter Renee Bargh and was recently seen and photographed laughing it up with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney during an official cast appearance at Cinemacon.

As for Gigi, fans took to the comments section of her pointed post with supportive messages. “Yes girl, you deserve better #teamgigi,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “Your world just got bigger,” alongside two red heart emojis. “Footage of her literally moving on,” quipped a third.

Gigi and Glen’s romance seems to have begun in early 2020, when they were spotted on a romantic vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico, according to PopSugar. By Valentine’s Day of 2021, it was clearly serious. Glen too to his verified Instagram account to label the stunning brunette model his “ride or die,” and Gigi shared a pic of the duo almost kissing in front of a glowing sunset via her own Instagram account. “Here’s to you,” she captioned the sweet photo.

The couple attended the epic 2022 Coachella festival together last May, and that same month appeared affectionate at the premiere for Glen’s big breakout movie, Top Gun: Maverick. At the time, she paid tribute to the hunky actor with a supportive social media post featuring red carpet photos and video.

“I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is. If you haven’t seen the original yet, please do & then RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27th,” she wrote in the May 6 photo post. “I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I’ve seen it… I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman.”