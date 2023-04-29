Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Step Out On Date As She Continues To Not Wear Engagement Ring

Sydney Sweeney, 25, and her fiance Jonathan Davino, 38, were spotted out on a date night in NYC amid rumors they’ve broken up. The Euphoria actress and Chicago businessman both twinned in black leather jackets for the evening out, seemingly showing they’re still very much together. Notably, Sydney was not wearing her engagement ring that’s worth an estimated $150,000 — which she was also seen not wearing earlier this week. Although the couple didn’t hold hands, Jonathan was seen placing his hand on her back outside the eatery in the images obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sydney paired her oversized mens jacket with a black mini dress and knee-high boots, also in black. She also rocked a pair of silver color hoop earrings. It appears Sydney’s trip to the Big Apple was for work, as she hosted a private party at the Gansevoort Hotel with Armani for their My Way fragrance which she’s also the face of.

Reports have been swirling that Sydney and her longtime partner, who she got engaged to in March 2022, were breaking after fans noticed intense chemistry with her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell. Notably, Glen, 34, and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris, 30, have also reportedly broken up — with the model seemingly shading the Top Gun star on Instagram. Neither Glen or Sydney have commented on the reports and rumors.

Earlier this week, Sydney’s fiancée — who owns restaurants in Chicago — was seen leaving their Los Angeles area home with three bags in tow, a dog bed and her Pit Bill mix, Tank. While some fans on TikTok thought it looked like he was moving out, others pointed out that he could be going on a trip — which now seems to be the case as he’s emerged in New York City.

It remains unclear why the HBO star is without her ring, which was also the case this week when she arrived to her home in a chauffeured vehicle and was reportedly there for approximately five minutes before leaving again.