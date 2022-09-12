Sydney Sweeney Sparkles In A White & Silver Floral Gown At The Emmys

Double the nominations, double the fun. Sydney Sweeney arrived on the Emmys red carpet and made one heck of a fashion statement. The 25-year-old Euphoria star wowed in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.

The dress was white with silver floral embellishments. The dress also featured a bustle. To top off her Emmys look, Sydney’s hair was styled in loose waves. She rocked a soft makeup look for the night, complete with a berry lip.

Sydney is nominated for two Emmys, one for Euphoria and the other for The White Lotus. These are Sydney’s first Emmy nominations. She is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. For The White Lotus, Sydney is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

“She’s a lot of fun to play because I feel like she’s complicated,” Sydney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2021. “There’s so much going on beneath the surface that sometimes you may not see it when you read the page, so I’m always trying to figure out what is something that’s deeper than how others might perceive her. Trying to find a beautiful line of tragic and complicated and beautiful all in one is very difficult.”

When Sydney learned of her double nominations in July 2022, she broke down in tears. She called her mom after getting the exciting news. Her mom immediately sent her congratulations. As Sydney listened to her mom on the other line, the actress started to cry.

“It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!” Sydney wrote on Instagram.

Sydney is racking up the big roles in between seasons of Euphoria. She is currently filming a secret role in the upcoming Madame Web. She’ll star alongside Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson.