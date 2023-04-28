Sydney Sweeney Pictured Without Her Engagement Ring After Glen Powell Splits From Girlfriend

Sydney Sweeney was photographed without her engagement ring as she returned to her Los Angeles home for just five minutes on Thursday, April 28. In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the Euphoria star, 25, had no jewelry on her ring finger as she made her way from a chauffeured limo to the residence she shares with her fiance, Jonathan Davino, 38. An eyewitness told the publication that she was only home for five minutes and Jonathan did not greet her at the door or walk her back out to her car. Sydney and Jonathan’s engagement was confirmed in March 2022 after the actress was spotted with a large sparkler on her ring finger.

Sydney’s ringless outing comes as someone close to her has recently become single. Her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris officially called it quits earlier this month. Gigi, 30, hinted that they were over after about four years of dating when she shared a video of herself walking away from the camera on Instagram on April 26. She also captioned it with a cryptic message: “know your worth & onto the next,” she wrote.

According to a person close to the reportedly former couple, the split was a long time coming. “Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out,” the insider revealed to PEOPLE. “Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good.”

Their reported breakup also follows some rumored tension between Sydney, Glen, and Gigi, as Gigi unfollowed The White Lotus actress on social media recently. However, another source told PEOPLE the fan frenzy around the situation is uncalled for. “Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back,” the insider explained.

Glen, 34, has not publicly commented on his reported breakup. His movie with Sydney has been filming in Australia this year, but does not yet have a release date. They were all smiles as they took the stage at Cinemacon 2023 together on April 24 to promote the project. It’s unclear if Syndey was rocking her engagement ring or not.