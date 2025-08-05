Does Sydney Sweeney Have a Boyfriend? All About the Actress’ Ex Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has been a rising star in recent years. While she’s been acting since childhood, she began to gain widespread recognition in 2018 for roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. More recently, she’s only grown in fame with critically-acclaimed roles in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and the HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which she earned Primetime Emmy nominations for in 2022.

In addition to her Emmy nominations, 2022 was also a very special year for Sydney, as she also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. While fans have speculated about a connection between Sydney and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell following their steamy rom-com Anyone But You, the Madame Web actress addressed her relationship with Jonathan while hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024. However, in early 2025, TMZ reported that the couple broke up.

Find out everything you need to know about Sydney and Jonathan’s former relationship and her current dating life now.

Does Sydney Sweeney Have a Boyfriend?

No, at the moment, it does not appear that Sydney has a boyfriend. The last known relationship she was in was with Jonathan.

How Did Sydney Sweeney Meet Jonathan Davino?

While it’s not clear exactly how Jonathan and Sydney first crossed paths, the pair were first reported to be seeing each other back in 2018, when they were seen attending an Emmy party together, per People. Shortly after they were first spotted at the award show celebration, the pair were spotted sitting side-by-side on the floor at New York’s Madison Square Garden, watching a Knicks game, and Sydney looked over the moon while she was staring at him. It was revealed that the two of them were engaged in March 2022, after almost four years of dating.

Jonathan Davino Is a Businessman

It was previously reported that Jonathan was a restaurateur and owner of several now-closed restaurants in Chicago, but Sydney has since clarified that this is not true.

“He’s not a restaurateur,” she told Glamour UK. “I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Jonathan Davino Is From Chicago

While Sydney was raised in Washington state and does most of her work in Los Angeles, she has spoken about her love for the city that Jonathan calls home. She said she had “a friend” in Chicago as rumors that she was first dating the businessman during a 2019 interview with Elite Daily. “I have a place there,” she said at the time. “It’s like my getaway place.”

What Has Sydney Said About Jonathan?

While Sydney initially kept her relationship private, she did open up about what qualities she looks for in a partner during a February 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day,” she said.

While the actress didn’t open about her relationship, Sydney did reveal that she wants a family during a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Nearly two years later, Sydney took a moment to gush over Jonathan during her SNL hosting debut in March 2024. Meanwhile, she shut down the rumors that she and Glen were ever in a relationship.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true,” she said. “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

In an epic joke, though, Sydney had the cameras cut to Glen, who was sitting in the SNL audience. The actor also appeared in a skit with Sydney and called her “baby cakes,” playing into the baseless affair rumors.

While Sydney has kept her relationship private, DeuxMoi was the first to report how she deleted a pic of her and Jonathan kissing from Instagram, leading to many to speculate about their relationship status. Shortly thereafter, multiple outlets reported that Sydney and Jonathan had called it quits.

In April 2025, the two were spotted together amid rumors that they had called off their engagement.

Sydney Hasn’t Dated Celebrities

While there were rumors linking Sydney to her Anyone But You co-star, Glen, the actress noted she wasn’t interested in dating another celebrity in that 2022 Cosmo interview. “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest. I have a great support system,” she told the magazine. “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.'”