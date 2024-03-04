Sydney Sweeney’s Fiance Jonathan Davino: Their Relationship & Her Past Romances

Sydney Sweeney has been a rising star in recent years. While she’s been acting since childhood, she began to gain widespread recognition in 2018 for roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. More recently, she’s only grown in fame with critically-acclaimed roles in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and the HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus, both of which she earned Primetime Emmy nominations for in 2022.

In addition to her Emmy nominations, 2022 was also a very special year for Sydney, as she also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. There have been some fan rumors tying her to Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell after they co-starred in their steamy rom-com, Anyone But You, but the Madame Web actress addressed where she and Jonathan stand now while hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024. Find out everything you need to know about Jonathan and Sydney’s relationship here!

How Did Sydney Meet Jonathan?

While it’s not clear exactly how Jonathan and Sydney first crossed paths, the pair were first reported to be seeing each other back in 2018, when they were seen attending an Emmy party together, per People. Shortly after they were first spotted at the award show celebration, the pair were spotted sitting side-by-side on the floor at New York’s Madison Square Garden, watching a Knicks game, and Sydney looked over the moon while she was staring at him. It was revealed that the two of them were engaged in March 2022, after almost four years of dating.

Jonathan Owned Two Restaurants

While Sydney is an actress, Jonathan actually works in a very different business. He previously owned two Chicago-based restaurants Mista Pizza and Pompei Express, both of which have closed, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. It was also reported that his family owned both a packaging and device company, according to People.

He’s From Chicago

While Sydney was raised in Washington state and does most of her work in Los Angeles, she has spoken about her love for the city that Jonathan calls home. She said she had “a friend” in Chicago as rumors that she was first dating the pizza businessman during a 2019 interview with Elite Daily. “I have a place there,” she said at the time. “It’s like my getaway place.”

What Has Sydney Said About Jonathan?

While Sydney has never publicly commented on her relationship with Jonathan, she did open up about what qualities she looks for in a partner during a February 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day,” she said.

While she didn’t open about her relationship, she did reveal that she wants a family during a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Nearly two years later, Sydney took a moment to gush over Jonathan during her SNL hosting debut in March 2024. Meanwhile, she shut down the rumors that she and Glen were ever in a relationship.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true,” she said. “Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

In an epic joke, though, Sydney had the cameras cut to Glen, who was sitting in the SNL audience. The actor also appeared in a skit with Sydney and called her “baby cakes,” playing into the baseless affair rumors.

Sydney Hasn’t Dated Celebrities

While there have been some rumors linking Sydney to her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, she has expressed that she doesn’t have interest in dating another celebrity in that same Cosmo interview. “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system,” she told the magazine. “I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”